1-68 Armor fires first rounds in Poland

Staff Sgt. Marquavis Mitchell, tank commander assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armored Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, 4th Infantry Division reads a manual on M1A2 Main Battle Tanks during the first Live Fire Accuracy Screening Tests at Presidential Range in Swietozow, Poland, January 16, 2017. The arrival of 3rd ABCT 4th ID marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. The vehicles and equipment, totaling more than 2,700 pieces, were shipped to Poland for certification before deploying across Europe for use in training with partner nations. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr)

