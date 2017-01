A round is fired from a U.S. Army M1A2 tank belonging to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, during the first Live Fire Accuracy Screening Tests at Presidential Range in Swietozow, Poland, January 16, 2017. The arrival of 3rd Arm. Bde. Cmbt. Tm., 4th Inf. Div., marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. The vehicles and equipment, totaling more than 2,700 pieces, were shipped to Poland for certification before being deployed across Europe for use in training with partner nations. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 09:59 Photo ID: 3100186 VIRIN: 170116-A-SK411-005 Resolution: 4215x2535 Size: 4.11 MB Location: ZAGAN, PL Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iron Brigade fires first rounds in Poland [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Elizabeth Tarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.