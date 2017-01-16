Iron Brigade fires first rounds in Poland

A Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, sits inside a M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle before conducting the first Live Fire Accuracy Screening Tests in Swietozow, Poland, January 16, 2017. The arrival of 3rd Arm. Bde. Cmbt. Tm., 4th Inf. Div., marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. The vehicles and equipment, totaling more than 2,700 pieces, were shipped to Poland for certification before deploying across Europe for use in training with partner nations. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr)

Date Taken: 01.16.2017
Location: ZAGAN, PL