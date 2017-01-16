(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iron Brigade fires first rounds in Poland [Image 1 of 4]

    Iron Brigade fires first rounds in Poland

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    A Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, sits inside a M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle before conducting the first Live Fire Accuracy Screening Tests in Swietozow, Poland, January 16, 2017. The arrival of 3rd Arm. Bde. Cmbt. Tm., 4th Inf. Div., marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. The vehicles and equipment, totaling more than 2,700 pieces, were shipped to Poland for certification before deploying across Europe for use in training with partner nations. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 09:53
    Photo ID: 3100199
    VIRIN: 170116-A-SK411-001
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Brigade fires first rounds in Poland [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Elizabeth Tarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Iron Brigade fires first rounds in Poland
    Iron Brigade fires first rounds in Poland
    Iron Brigade fires first rounds in Poland
    Iron Brigade fires first rounds in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1-68 Armor fires first rounds in Poland

    TAGS

    Germany
    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    USAREUR
    21st Theater Support Command
    3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT