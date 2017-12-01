Lt. Col. Martin Kendrick (right) receives an award for being the guest speaker at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. observance Jan. 12, 2016. Kendrick, the Area Support Group-Kuwait command chaplain, highlighted the importance of selfless service in memory of Dr. King.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 05:15
|Photo ID:
|3100124
|VIRIN:
|170112-A-EU843-082
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.8 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arifjan reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Jonathan Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Arifjan reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
