Soldiers hold hands after a quartet sing a medley in celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during an observance at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 12, 2016. The observance included the singing of the national anthem, a poem recital an a cappella quartet, and key note speakers.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 05:15
|Photo ID:
|3100118
|VIRIN:
|170112-A-EU843-074
|Resolution:
|5287x3525
|Size:
|8.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arifjan reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Jonathan Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Arifjan reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
LEAVE A COMMENT