Arifjan reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Soldiers hold hands after a quartet sing a medley in celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during an observance at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 12, 2016. The observance included the singing of the national anthem, a poem recital an a cappella quartet, and key note speakers.

