    Arifjan reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 2 of 4]

    Arifjan reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Fernandez 

    U.S. Army Central

    Soldiers hold hands after a quartet sing a medley in celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during an observance at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 12, 2016. The observance included the singing of the national anthem, a poem recital an a cappella quartet, and key note speakers.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 05:15
    VIRIN: 170112-A-EU843-074
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arifjan reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Jonathan Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

