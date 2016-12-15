(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Alligator Dagger: IED Training [Image 1 of 3]

    Alligator Dagger: IED Training

    DJIBOUTI

    12.15.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Devan Gowans 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    DJIBOUTI (Dec. 14, 2016) U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), rush to simulated patients to assess and apply in-scenario medical treatment during tactical casualty combat care training as part of Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 14. The first phase of TCCC is to ensure the patient is alive and conscious at the point of injury before executing the follow-on procedures. The unilateral exercise provides an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th MEU to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alligator Dagger: IED Training [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

