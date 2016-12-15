DJIBOUTI (Dec. 14, 2016) U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), apply tourniquets during tactical casualty combat care (TCCC) training as part of Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 14. As the second phase of TCCC, Marines must ensure a patient displaying the signs and symptoms of a massive hemorrhage is treated with tourniquets or pressure dressing at the point of injury to stop the bleeding before the patient is passed to MEU medical assets. The unilateral exercise provides an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th MEU to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2016 Date Posted: 01.15.2017 11:22 Photo ID: 3099385 VIRIN: 161215-M-GM943-012 Resolution: 5290x3527 Size: 9.26 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alligator Dagger: IED Lane Training [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.