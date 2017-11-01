(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rainbow over Ruba [Image 1 of 5]

    Rainbow over Ruba

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Spandau 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, guides a Stryker Fighting Vehicle on Forward Operating Base, Ruba, at National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 10, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Spandau/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 00:08
    Photo ID: 3099264
    VIRIN: 170111-A-TX665-002
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 345.99 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rainbow over Ruba [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Michael Spandau, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

