U.S. Army Pfc. Seamus Lanham assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, guides a Stryker Fighting Vehicle on Forward Operating Base, Ruba, at National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 10, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Spandau/Released)

