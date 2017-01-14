React to contact

Staff Sgt. Joshua Miller and Pfc. Khial Forges Intantrymen with 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division observe enemy vehicles in their area of operations Jan. 14, 2017 at Fort Irwin, Calif. The 1-24 IN "Legionnaires" are certifying their combat-readiness at the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady)

