Pfc. Joshua Slager an M240B machine gunner with 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division scans his sector for enemy troops Jan. 14, 2017 at Fort Irwin, Calif. The 1-24 IN "Legionnaires" are certifying their combat-readiness at the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2017 Date Posted: 01.14.2017 19:42 Photo ID: 3099136 VIRIN: 170114-A-MI003-002 Resolution: 5472x2857 Size: 9.98 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, React to contact [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Sean Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.