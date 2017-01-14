(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady 

    United States Army Alaska

    Pfc. Joshua Slager an M240B machine gunner with 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division scans his sector for enemy troops Jan. 14, 2017 at Fort Irwin, Calif. The 1-24 IN "Legionnaires" are certifying their combat-readiness at the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 19:42
    Photo ID: 3099136
    VIRIN: 170114-A-MI003-002
    Resolution: 5472x2857
    Size: 9.98 MB
    Location: CA, US
    This work, React to contact [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Sean Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NTCAK2017

