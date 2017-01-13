170113-N-FM530-096 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2017) – Private First Class Matthew Bailey and Lance Corporal Cole Draxton assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24 help load the Marine armory onboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19). Mesa Verde is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Brent Pyfrom/Released)

