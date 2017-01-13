170113-N-FM530-082 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2017) –Lance Corporal Matthew Moser and Corporal Kendall Peterson assigned to Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 2, troubleshoot a RQ-21A drone onboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19). Mesa Verde is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Brent Pyfrom/Released)

