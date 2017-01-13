(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 2

    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 2

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.13.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170113-N-FM530-082 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2017) –Lance Corporal Matthew Moser and Corporal Kendall Peterson assigned to Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 2, troubleshoot a RQ-21A drone onboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19). Mesa Verde is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Brent Pyfrom/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 2 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 2

    USS Mesa Verde
