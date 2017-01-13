170113-N-WX604-016 EVERETT, Wash. (Jan. 13, 2017) Master-at-Arms 1st Class John Winjum, assigned to Naval Station Everett (NSE) Security Forces, speaks at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day remembrance ceremony in NSE All-American Restaurant Jan. 13. Dr. King was a civil rights activist who worked to end racial segregation in the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Montemarano/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.14.2017 10:57 Photo ID: 3099032 VIRIN: 170113-N-WX604-016 Resolution: 4370x3323 Size: 1.04 MB Location: EVERETT, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSE Remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Joseph E. Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.