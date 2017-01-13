NSE Remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

170113-N-WX604-010 EVERETT, Wash. (Jan. 13, 2017) Master-at-Arms 1st Class John Winjum, assigned to Naval Station Everett (NSE) Security Forces, speaks at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day remembrance ceremony at the All-American Restaurant on base. Dr. King was a civil rights activist who worked to end racial segregation in the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Montemarano/Released)
