Spc. Erik Salmon, 26, an intelligence analyst assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, poses for a photograph while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, at Camp Swift, Jan. 8, 2017. Salmon assisted in the recovery of an isolated Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) soldier while working as a member of a U.S. and Iraqi advise and assist operations cell. U.S. Soldiers, alongside international coalition partners, are supporting the Government of Iraq and the ISF as they wage war against the terrorist group, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ireka R. Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.14.2017 07:30 Photo ID: 3098946 VIRIN: 170108-A-DP764-767 Resolution: 5857x3894 Size: 11.38 MB Location: CAMP SWIFT, IQ Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: PALMER, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 101st Soldier, Coalition extract Iraqi teammate from enemy lines [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.