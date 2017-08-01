(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    101st Soldier, Coalition extract Iraqi teammate from enemy lines [Image 1 of 2]

    101st Soldier, Coalition extract Iraqi teammate from enemy lines

    CAMP SWIFT, IRAQ

    01.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Erik Salmon, 26, an intelligence analyst assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, poses for a photograph while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, at Camp Swift, Jan. 8, 2017. Salmon assisted in the recovery of an isolated Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) soldier while working as a member of a U.S. and Iraqi advise and assist operations cell. U.S. Soldiers, alongside international coalition partners, are supporting the Government of Iraq and the ISF as they wage war against the terrorist group, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ireka R. Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 07:30
    Photo ID: 3098946
    VIRIN: 170108-A-DP764-767
    Resolution: 5857x3894
    Size: 11.38 MB
    Location: CAMP SWIFT, IQ
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: PALMER, AK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Soldier, Coalition extract Iraqi teammate from enemy lines [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    101st Soldier, Coalition extract Iraqi teammate from enemy lines
    101st Soldier, Coalition extract Iraqi teammate from enemy lines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    101st Soldier, Coalition extract Iraqi teammate from enemy lines

    TAGS

    U.S. Soldiers
    101st Airborne Division
    brigade commander
    Ninewah
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    award
    Iraq
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    deployment
    Camp Swift
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Col. Brett G. Sylvia

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT