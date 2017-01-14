101st Soldier, Coalition extract Iraqi teammate from enemy lines

Spc. Erik Salmon, an intelligence analyst assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, receives an Army Achievement Medal after completing a 270-day deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve at Camp Swift, Iraq, Jan. 14, 2017. The U.S. Soldiers, alongside international coalition partners, deployed to support the Government of Iraq and Iraqi Security Forces as they wage war against the terrorist group, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), by providing intelligence, indirect fire support, and reconnaissance for maneuvering ground forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

