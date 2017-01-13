(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS Yuma Hosts First "Super Squadron" Competition [Image 2 of 2]

    MCAS Yuma Hosts First &quot;Super Squadron&quot; Competition

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. George Melendez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 1 (MACS-1) cheer on a fellow Marine during the o-course relay as part of the "Super Squadron" competition at the Memorial Sports Complex aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. George Melendez/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US 
    This work, MCAS Yuma Hosts First "Super Squadron" Competition [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl George Melendez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marine Air Control Squadron 1
    MACS-1
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    MCAS Yuma
    Super Squadron Competition
    Memorial Sports Complex
    George Melendez
    Lance Cpl. George Melendez

