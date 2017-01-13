Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 1 (MACS-1) cheer on a fellow Marine during the o-course relay as part of the "Super Squadron" competition at the Memorial Sports Complex aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. George Melendez/Released)

