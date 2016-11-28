Honor guard upholds tradition, delivers percision

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Berish, a rations clerk with the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, instructs the base honor guard during practice at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Nov. 28, 2016. Berish assumed the NCO in charge position of the team in October 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

