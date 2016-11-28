(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    11.28.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Innocenti 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Berish, a rations clerk with the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, instructs the base honor guard during practice at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Nov. 28, 2016. Berish assumed the NCO in charge position of the team in October 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2016
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 02:35
    Photo ID: 3098900
    VIRIN: 161128-F-SB162-0008
    Resolution: 3088x4800
    Size: 11.99 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor guard upholds tradition, delivers percision [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

