Honor guard upholds tradition, delivers percision

AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar–Sharp, steadfast and skilled performances are what first attracted Staff Sgt. Michael Berish, a rations clerk with the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, to the Air Force Honor Guard.



Wanting to be a part of a proud heritage, Berish said he devoted his time to joining such a highly respected group of individuals.



“Representing every member, past and present, of the U.S. Air Force, I vow to stand sharp, crisp and motionless, for I am a ceremonial guardsman,” Berish recited the last stanza of the Air Force Honor Guard Creed.



Honor guard teams are selectively manned and the Airmen that comprise them are entrusted with carrying high standards of professionalism as they represent Airmen of the past and present.



“Handpicked to serve as a member of the honor guard, my standards of conduct and level of professionalism must be above reproach, for I represent all others in my service,” said Berish, reciting another stanza from the Air Force Honor Guard creed.



Berish originally joined the honor guard at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, eight years ago and has served in the honor guard ever since.



The primary responsibilities of a base honor guard include ceremonial funeral duties like firing parties and pallbearers, and the presentation and posting of colors for various ceremonies like retreats, retirements, changes of command, commander’s calls, and other special events.



While deployed, the team’s focus here tends to remain on the presentation and posting of colors for various ceremonies.



Berish said he sees the honor guard as another way to serve his country and strives to display dedication through discipline when performing at every ceremony they are tasked with. As the NCO in charge, he also teaches and upholds these standards for the honor guard team here.



“Our team is relied upon to reverently present the colors, and I am committed to charging the teams motivation,” explained Berish. “Ceremonial guardsmen are a prime example of highly motivated individuals who maintain the highest level of standards.”



Berish assumed the NCO in charge position of the Al Udeid Honor Guard in October 2016. Since becoming NCOIC, he has organized over 52 practices, fulfilled 22 presentations and dedicated numerous hours to the honor guard team on and off duty.



“Every member contributes to our team’s success, from those just starting to the honor guard veterans,” said Berish. “I challenge you to rise to the occasion and be part of something bigger than yourself.”



Berish said the honor guard has been a passion of his since he joined in 2009 and he plans on serving until he is no longer able.



“Serving in an honor guard detail gives you a chance to be a part of a long legacy of patriotism and dedication,” added Berish.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2017 Date Posted: 01.14.2017 02:36 Story ID: 220370 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honor guard upholds tradition, delivers percision, by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.