    Check Azimuth [Image 1 of 2]

    Check Azimuth

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Capt. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia Army National Guard 1st Lt. Jason Goza, commander of the 165th Quartermaster Company confirms the azimuth of approach at the Taylor Creek Drop Zone, Fort Stewart, Ga. in preparation or airborne operations.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 23:30
    Photo ID: 3098800
    VIRIN: 170112-A-AQ105-770
    Resolution: 3197x4000
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Check Azimuth [Image 1 of 2], by CPT William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    annual training
    Pathfinder
    Airborne
    drop zone
    aerial delivery
    FSGA
    national guard images

