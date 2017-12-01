Georgia Army National Guard 1st Lt. Jason Goza, commander of the 165th Quartermaster Company confirms the azimuth of approach at the Taylor Creek Drop Zone, Fort Stewart, Ga. in preparation or airborne operations.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 23:30
|Photo ID:
|3098800
|VIRIN:
|170112-A-AQ105-770
|Resolution:
|3197x4000
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Check Azimuth [Image 1 of 2], by CPT William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT