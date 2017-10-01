(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rounds Down Range [Image 2 of 2]

    Rounds Down Range

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Capt. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia Army National Guard Spc. Tyler Hawkins of the Augusta-based 1148th Transportation Company engages targets during individual weapons qualification at Fort Stewart.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 23:30
    Photo ID: 3098799
    VIRIN: 170110-A-AQ105-684
    Resolution: 4309x3455
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rounds Down Range [Image 1 of 2], by CPT William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Check Azimuth
    Rounds Down Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    M4 Carbine
    FSGA
    78th Troop Command
    IWQ
    National Guard Images
    110th CSSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT