170113-N-KC128-0057 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (January 13, 2017) Cmdr. Gary Montalvo, center left, USS North Carolina's (SSN 777) commanding officer accepts a Navy Unit Commendation on behalf of the crew presented by Capt. Richard Seif, center right, commanding officer of Submarine Squadron ONE on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 21:46
|Photo ID:
|3098723
|VIRIN:
|170113-N-KC128-0057
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS North Carolina Receives Navy Unit Commendation [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
