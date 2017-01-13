USS North Carolina Receives Navy Unit Commendation

170113-N-KC128-0046 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (January 13, 2017) Capt. Richard Seif, commanding officer of Submarine Squadron ONE, speak with the crew of USS North Carolina (SSN 777) after presenting Cmdr. Gary Montalvo, North Carolina's commanding officer, with a Navy Unit Commendation on behalf of the crew on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

