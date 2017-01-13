(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS North Carolina Receives Navy Unit Commendation [Image 3 of 5]

    USS North Carolina Receives Navy Unit Commendation

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hinton 

    Commander Submarine Forces Pacific

    170113-N-KC128-0046 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (January 13, 2017) Capt. Richard Seif, commanding officer of Submarine Squadron ONE, speak with the crew of USS North Carolina (SSN 777) after presenting Cmdr. Gary Montalvo, North Carolina's commanding officer, with a Navy Unit Commendation on behalf of the crew on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 21:46
    Photo ID: 3098719
    VIRIN: 170113-N-KC128-0046
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS North Carolina Receives Navy Unit Commendation [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    North Carolina
    JBPHH
    CSP

