    11th ACR Soldier is NCO of the Quarter [Image 3 of 3]

    11th ACR Soldier is NCO of the Quarter

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Sgt. David Edge 

    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment

    FORT IRWIN, Calif. — U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Schandorf Asabere, E Troop, 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, flips a tire during the physical fitness portion of the NCO of the Quarter competition. Schandorf earned the honor of being named Fort Irwin‘s NCO of the Quarter, 1st quarter, 2017. The NCO of the Quarter board is a daylong event designed to evaluate the NCO’s, both physically and mentally. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Edge)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 16:26
    Photo ID: 3098603
    VIRIN: 161214-A-DZ345-001
    Resolution: 2693x1856
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th ACR Soldier is NCO of the Quarter [Image 1 of 3], by SGT David Edge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NCO of the Quarter
    NTC
    2nd Squadron
    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment

