FORT IRWIN, Calif. — U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Schandorf Asabere, E Troop, 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, flips a tire during the physical fitness portion of the NCO of the Quarter competition. Schandorf earned the honor of being named Fort Irwin‘s NCO of the Quarter, 1st quarter, 2017. The NCO of the Quarter board is a daylong event designed to evaluate the NCO’s, both physically and mentally. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Edge)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 16:26
|Photo ID:
|3098603
|VIRIN:
|161214-A-DZ345-001
|Resolution:
|2693x1856
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 11th ACR Soldier is NCO of the Quarter [Image 1 of 3], by SGT David Edge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
