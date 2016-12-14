11th ACR Soldier is NCO of the Quarter

Photo By Sgt. David Edge | FORT IRWIN, Calif. — U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Schandorf Asabere, E Troop, 2nd Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. David Edge | FORT IRWIN, Calif. — U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Schandorf Asabere, E Troop, 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, marches six miles, carrying a 40-pound rucksack during the ruck march, which was the final phase of the NCO of the Quarter competition. Schandorf earned the honor of being named Fort Irwin‘s NCO of the Quarter, 1st quarter, 2017. The NCO of the Quarter board is a daylong event designed to evaluate the NCO’s, both physically and mentally. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Edge) see less | View Image Page

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Schandorf Asabere, E Troop, 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment is Fort Irwin‘s Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter for the 1st quarter, 2017. The National Training Center and Fort Irwin held its NCO of the Quarter board, Dec. 14, 2016, pitting NCOs from the major commands here in a challenging competition to identify the best of the best.



It takes a special type of Soldier to go above and beyond the already high operations tempo that this unique installation demands of its Soldiers. With 10 rotational cycles each year, it takes a significant amount of personal dedication to prepare yourself mentally and physically for the rigors of an installation-wide board.



“I wanted to show my Soldiers that if I can do this, so could they,” said Asabere. “This competition is important to the regiment and I didn’t want to let the regiment down”



The competition was a daylong event, comprised of five events. Weapons qualifications and agility drills began on the range as the sun rose over Tiefort Mountain, followed by the Soldiers completing various physical fitness tasks at the NTC running track. The participants then competed in a formal board, answering technical and leadership questions from senior NCOs. The final event of the competition was a timed, six-mile ruck march to further evaluate each Soldier’s physical ability as well as their mental will to complete the mission.



“There wasn’t one event in this competition that I didn’t take seriously. I went into this with the mind set to work just as hard on the last event as I did on the first event,” said Asabere. “Win or lose, I knew that I could honestly tell myself that I gave it my all.”



Every Soldier has a different reason for competing in these competitions. Some crave the competition, while others strive to improve their capability. The end result for each competitor is making the Army better, one Soldier at a time.



“It has always been a personal goal of mine to win NCO of the Quarter. I wanted to show my kids and my Soldiers that if you want something and work hard enough for it, you can achieve anything that you set your mind to,” said Asabere.