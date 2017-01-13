170113-N-AF309-003 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – (Jan. 13, 2017) A family member waves goodbye to USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) on the piers. Michael Murphy departed Pearl Harbor, Hawaii for a regularly-scheduled deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group to the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region. (Photo by Ensign Britney Duesler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 14:35 Photo ID: 3098350 VIRIN: 170113-N-AF309-003 Resolution: 2784x1848 Size: 1.92 MB Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Michael Murphy deploys [Image 1 of 3], by ENS Britney Duesler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.