    USS Michael Murphy deploys [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Michael Murphy deploys

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Ensign Britney Duesler 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    170113-N-AF309-002 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – (Jan. 13, 2017) USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Sean O’Hara from Wooster, Ohio wishes his family farewell on as the ship departs. Michael Murphy departed Pearl Harbor, Hawaii for a regularly-scheduled deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group to the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region. (Photo by Ensign Britney Duesler)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 14:35
    Photo ID: 3098347
    VIRIN: 170113-N-AF309-002
    Resolution: 2784x1848
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Michael Murphy deploys [Image 1 of 3], by ENS Britney Duesler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

