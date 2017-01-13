MCRD/ERR Parris Island welcomes new sergeant major

Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez stands at attention next to Sgt. Maj. Angela M. Maness during a relief and appointment ceremony Jan. 13, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Maness relinquished her post as the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region sergeant major to Rodriguez, who comes to the depot from Headquarters Regiment, 1st Marine Logistics Group. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)

