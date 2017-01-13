Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez stands at attention next to Sgt. Maj. Angela M. Maness during a relief and appointment ceremony Jan. 13, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Maness relinquished her post as the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region sergeant major to Rodriguez, who comes to the depot from Headquarters Regiment, 1st Marine Logistics Group. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 14:28
|Photo ID:
|3098342
|VIRIN:
|170113-M-MF691-014
|Resolution:
|5164x3688
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
This work, MCRD/ERR Parris Island welcomes new sergeant major [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
