(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCRD/ERR Parris Island welcomes new sergeant major [Image 2 of 2]

    MCRD/ERR Parris Island welcomes new sergeant major

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez accepts a noncommissioned officer sword from Brig. Gen. Austin E. Renforth, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Parris Island, S.C., on Jan. 13, 2017, during a relief and appointment ceremony for the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region sergeant major. The passing of the sword symbolizes the transfer of responsibilities and accountability from the outgoing senior-enlisted advisor to the incoming. Sgt. Maj. Angela M. Maness relinquished her post as the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region sergeant major to Rodriguez, who comes to the depot from Headquarters Regiment, 1st Marine Logistics Group. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 14:28
    Photo ID: 3098339
    VIRIN: 170113-M-MF691-030
    Resolution: 4851x3465
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRD/ERR Parris Island welcomes new sergeant major [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    MCRD/ERR Parris Island welcomes new sergeant major
    MCRD/ERR Parris Island welcomes new sergeant major

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    drill
    USMC
    boot camp
    recruit
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    DI
    recruiter
    basic training
    graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    drill instructor
    recruit training
    Parris
    Recruit Depot
    PI
    MCRD PI
    ERR
    grad
    PISC
    Eastern Recruit Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT