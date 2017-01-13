MCRD/ERR Parris Island welcomes new sergeant major

Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez accepts a noncommissioned officer sword from Brig. Gen. Austin E. Renforth, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Parris Island, S.C., on Jan. 13, 2017, during a relief and appointment ceremony for the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region sergeant major. The passing of the sword symbolizes the transfer of responsibilities and accountability from the outgoing senior-enlisted advisor to the incoming. Sgt. Maj. Angela M. Maness relinquished her post as the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region sergeant major to Rodriguez, who comes to the depot from Headquarters Regiment, 1st Marine Logistics Group. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)

