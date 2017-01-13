SECNAV Visit

The Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus rides as a passenger in a TAV-8B Harrier from Marine Attack Training Squadron (VMAT) 203 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. Mabus visited MCAS Cherry Point for an awards ceremony held for prior service members in the VMAT-203 ready room. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

