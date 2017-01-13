The Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, right, boards a TAV-8B Harrier from Marine Attack Training Squadron (VMAT) 203 during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. Mabus visited MCAS Cherry Point for an awards ceremony held for prior service members in the Marine Attack Training Squadron 203 ready room. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 12:53
|Photo ID:
|3098054
|VIRIN:
|170113-M-WP334-0111
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|13.08 MB
|Location:
|MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SECNAV Visit [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Jered Stone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT