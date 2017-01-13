(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SECNAV Visit [Image 4 of 4]

    SECNAV Visit

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jered Stone 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    The Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, right, boards a TAV-8B Harrier from Marine Attack Training Squadron (VMAT) 203 during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. Mabus visited MCAS Cherry Point for an awards ceremony held for prior service members in the Marine Attack Training Squadron 203 ready room. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 12:53
    Photo ID: 3098054
    VIRIN: 170113-M-WP334-0111
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 13.08 MB
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Visit [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Jered Stone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Navy
    Harrier
    2nd MAW
    SECNAV
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Marine Aircraft Wing
    VMAT-203

