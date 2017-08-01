Senior Master Sgt. Amber Westie, 120th Medical Group bioenvironmental superintendent waves gasoline beneath the sensor of the Area RAE pro, a long range contaminant detection monitor while Technical Sgt. Marcus Jackson, 120th Airlift Wing readiness and emergency management flight specialist, verifies the alarm was tripped. Stateside Guard unit’s readiness and emergency management flights each received a Rapid Deployment Kit from National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lindsey Soulsby/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 12:46 Photo ID: 3097906 VIRIN: 170108-Z-KB239-1045 Resolution: 6016x4010 Size: 5.24 MB Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Readiness and emergency Management verifies chemical detection [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Lindsey Soulsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.