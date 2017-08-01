(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Readiness and emergency Management performs chemical attack exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    Readiness and emergency Management performs chemical attack exercise

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lindsey Soulsby 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Stephen M. Shovlin, 120th Airlift Wing readiness and emergency management, superintendent, points out location of alarming Area RAE pro, a long range contaminant detection monitor, to Master Sgt. Holly Griffin, 120th Airlift Wing readiness and emergency management non-commissioned officer in charge, on the Pro RAE Guardian, a real-time software that gives the team situational awareness of the environment contaminated. Stateside Guard unit’s readiness and emergency management flights each received a Rapid Deployment Kit from National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lindsey Soulsby/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 12:46
    Photo ID: 3097892
    VIRIN: 170108-Z-KB239-1024
    Resolution: 5662x3774
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness and emergency Management performs chemical attack exercise [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Lindsey Soulsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New technology keeps Montana Air National Guard wing ahead of deadly airborne threats

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Vigilantes
    120 Airlift Wing
    Readiness and emergency management

    • LEAVE A COMMENT