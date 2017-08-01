Readiness and emergency Management performs chemical attack exercise

Senior Master Sgt. Stephen M. Shovlin, 120th Airlift Wing readiness and emergency management, superintendent, points out location of alarming Area RAE pro, a long range contaminant detection monitor, to Master Sgt. Holly Griffin, 120th Airlift Wing readiness and emergency management non-commissioned officer in charge, on the Pro RAE Guardian, a real-time software that gives the team situational awareness of the environment contaminated. Stateside Guard unit’s readiness and emergency management flights each received a Rapid Deployment Kit from National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lindsey Soulsby/Released)

