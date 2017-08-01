Senior Master Sgt. Stephen M. Shovlin, 120th Airlift Wing readiness and emergency management, superintendent, points out location of alarming Area RAE pro, a long range contaminant detection monitor, to Master Sgt. Holly Griffin, 120th Airlift Wing readiness and emergency management non-commissioned officer in charge, on the Pro RAE Guardian, a real-time software that gives the team situational awareness of the environment contaminated. Stateside Guard unit’s readiness and emergency management flights each received a Rapid Deployment Kit from National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lindsey Soulsby/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 12:46
|Photo ID:
|3097892
|VIRIN:
|170108-Z-KB239-1024
|Resolution:
|5662x3774
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Readiness and emergency Management performs chemical attack exercise [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Lindsey Soulsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
New technology keeps Montana Air National Guard wing ahead of deadly airborne threats
LEAVE A COMMENT