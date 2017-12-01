The sun rises over Section 68 of Arlington National Cemetery, Jan. 12, 2017, in Arlington, Va. The cemetery’s 624 acres is the final resting place for more than 400,000 active duty service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 09:05
|Photo ID:
|3097533
|VIRIN:
|170112-A-DR853-262
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|7.1 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sunrise over Arlington National Cemetery [Image 1 of 8], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
