U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 17th Special Operations Squadron light flares during a combat survival training exercise, Jan. 6, 2017, at Camp Hansen, Japan. Combat survival training is for aircrew members to retain currency on a course they are required to have every three years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nick Emerick/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 00:47
|Photo ID:
|3097035
|VIRIN:
|170106-F-VN140-1137
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Can you hear me now? [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Nicholas Emerick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT