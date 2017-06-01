Can you hear me now?

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 17th Special Operations Squadron light flares during a combat survival training exercise, Jan. 6, 2017, at Camp Hansen, Japan. Combat survival training is for aircrew members to retain currency on a course they are required to have every three years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nick Emerick/Released)

