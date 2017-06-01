Can you hear me now?

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 353rd Special Operations Group deployed aircraft ground response element are debriefed after an exercise, Jan. 6, 2017, on Camp Hansen, Japan. Over 60 percent of recovery operations having some type of communication issues, realistic training makes all the difference when it comes to operations like personnel recovery behind enemy lines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nick Emerick/Released)

