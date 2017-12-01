Senior enlisted Marines listen to Brig. Gen. David A. Ottignon, the commanding general of 1st Marine Logistics Group, during the E-8 Symposium at Camp Pendleton, Cailf., Jan. 12, 2016. Ottignon gave the opening remarks for the event, and led the participants through a guided discussion. Upon completion of the course, the Marines will return to their commands better prepared to lead, mentor, and develop their Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jocelyn Ontiveros)

