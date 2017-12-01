(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    E-8 Symposium [Image 2 of 3]

    E-8 Symposium

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jocelyn Ontiveros 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Senior enlisted Marines listen to Brig. Gen. David A. Ottignon, the commanding general of 1st Marine Logistics Group, during the E-8 Symposium at Camp Pendleton, Cailf., Jan. 12, 2016. Ottignon gave the opening remarks for the event, and led the participants through a guided discussion. Upon completion of the course, the Marines will return to their commands better prepared to lead, mentor, and develop their Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jocelyn Ontiveros)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 21:05
    Photo ID: 3096586
    VIRIN: 170112-M-WK015-016
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 16.98 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-8 Symposium [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Jocelyn Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Symposium
    mentorship
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    Brig. Gen. Ottignon
    Senior Enlested
    guided discussion

