    Seabees in Cambodia [Image 1 of 16]

    Seabees in Cambodia

    SVAY RIEGN, CAMBODIA

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    Utilitiesman 3rd Class Ashton Dawson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, helps build a five-stall bathroom for the Sromo Primary School in Svay Rieng Province, Cambodia, Jan. 11, 2017. NMCB 5 is the forward deployed, Western Pacific NMCB, ready to support Major Combat Operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. They provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, Calif., NMCB 5 has 14 detached sites deployed throughout the United States and Western Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 18:32
    Photo ID: 3096562
    VIRIN: 170111-N-TR141-0547
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: SVAY RIEGN, KH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees in Cambodia [Image 1 of 16], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB 5
    Cambodia
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion
    Svay Riegn
    Sromo Primary School

