Seabees in Cambodia

Builder Constructionman Glenn Vaca, left, and Builder 3rd Class Damon Lewis, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, help build a five-stall bathroom for the Sromo Primary School in Svay Rieng Province, Cambodia, Jan. 10, 2017. NMCB 5 is the forward deployed, Western Pacific NMCB, ready to support Major Combat Operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. They provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, Calif., NMCB 5 has 14 detached sites deployed throughout the United States and Western Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

