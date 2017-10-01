Firefighters from the 23d Civil Engineer Squadron use a P-23 Airport Rescue Fire Fighting vehicle during nighttime, live-fire training, Jan. 10, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The P-23 is primarily used to respond to aircraft fuel fires using its 3,300 gallons of water, 500 gallons of fire-retardant foam and 500lbs of dry powder. There are 250 P-23s in the Air Force inventory across active duty, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Callaghan)

