    P-23 [Image 8 of 9]

    P-23

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Callaghan 

    23rd Wing

    Firefighters from the 23d Civil Engineer Squadron use a P-23 Airport Rescue Fire Fighting vehicle during nighttime, live-fire training, Jan. 10, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The P-23 is primarily used to respond to aircraft fuel fires using its 3,300 gallons of water, 500 gallons of fire-retardant foam and 500lbs of dry powder. There are 250 P-23s in the Air Force inventory across active duty, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Callaghan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 17:01
    Photo ID: 3096363
    VIRIN: 170110-F-NI493-025
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P-23 [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Ryan Callaghan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

