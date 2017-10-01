Firefighters from the 23d Civil Engineer Squadron use a P-23 Airport Rescue Fire Fighting vehicle during nighttime, live-fire training, Jan. 10, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The P-23 is primarily used to respond to aircraft fuel fires using its 3,300 gallons of water, 500 gallons of fire-retardant foam and 500lbs of dry powder. There are 250 P-23s in the Air Force inventory across active duty, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Callaghan)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 17:01
|Photo ID:
|3096363
|VIRIN:
|170110-F-NI493-025
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5.68 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, P-23 [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Ryan Callaghan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT