    Beale Stratotankers back in action

    Beale Stratotankers back in action

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    940th Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker with the 314th Air Refueling Squadron, Beale Air Force Base, California, soars above the Sierra Nevada Mountains, December 22, 2016. KC-135s have played a vital role in the United States Air Forces aerial refueling capabilities since the 1950s. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Bobby Cummings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 12:33
    Photo ID: 3095882
    VIRIN: 161222-F-CY182-153
    Resolution: 7108x4552
    Size: 20.81 MB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale Stratotankers back in action [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Beale Stratotankers back in action
    Beale Stratotankers back in action

    TAGS

    KC-135

