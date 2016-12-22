A KC-135 Stratotanker with the 314th Air Refueling Squadron, Beale Air Force Base, California, soars above the Sierra Nevada Mountains, December 22, 2016. KC-135s have played a vital role in the United States Air Forces aerial refueling capabilities since the 1950s. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Bobby Cummings)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 12:33
|Photo ID:
|3095882
|VIRIN:
|161222-F-CY182-153
|Resolution:
|7108x4552
|Size:
|20.81 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Beale Stratotankers back in action [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT