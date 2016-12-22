(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Beale Stratotankers back in action [Image 2 of 2]

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    940th Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker from Beale Air Force Base, California, refuels a KC-10 Extender, from Travis Air Force Base, California, December 22, 2016. The pilots and crew on board the KC-135 are with the 314th Aerial Refueling Squadron, Beale Air Force Base, California, and the pilots and crew aboard the KC-10 are with the 60th Formal Training Unit, Travis Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Bobby Cummings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 12:33
    Photo ID: 3095881
    VIRIN: 161222-F-CY182-343
    Resolution: 6568x4444
    Size: 19.89 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale Stratotankers back in action [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    KC-135

