Beale Stratotankers back in action

A KC-135 Stratotanker from Beale Air Force Base, California, refuels a KC-10 Extender, from Travis Air Force Base, California, December 22, 2016. The pilots and crew on board the KC-135 are with the 314th Aerial Refueling Squadron, Beale Air Force Base, California, and the pilots and crew aboard the KC-10 are with the 60th Formal Training Unit, Travis Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Bobby Cummings)

Date Taken: 12.22.2016 Date Posted: 01.12.2017