Col. Esser's Pinning

Brig. Gen. Russ Walz, Director of Doint Staff, South Dakota National Guard, administers the officer's oath to Col. Quenten M. Esser, 114th Operations Group commander, during Esser's promotion ceremony Jan. 8, 2017 Joe Foss Field, S.D. Esser assumed command of the 114th Operations Group from Col. Gregory Lair on May 1, 2016.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)

