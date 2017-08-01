Col. Quenten M. Esser, 114th Operations Group commander,stands next to his wife, Jennifer, and children, Bryson, Ellie, Paige, and Tate, during his promotion ceremony Jan. 8, 2017 at Joe Foss Field, S.D. Esser assumed command of the 114th Operations Group from Col. Gregory Lair on May 1, 2016.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 08:45 Photo ID: 3095342 VIRIN: 170108-Z-TF102-135 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 9.63 MB Location: SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Esser's Pinning [Image 1 of 3], by MSgt Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.