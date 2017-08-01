Col. Quenten M. Esser, 114th Operations Group commander,stands next to his wife, Jennifer, and children, Bryson, Ellie, Paige, and Tate, during his promotion ceremony Jan. 8, 2017 at Joe Foss Field, S.D. Esser assumed command of the 114th Operations Group from Col. Gregory Lair on May 1, 2016.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)
This work, Col. Esser's Pinning [Image 1 of 3], by MSgt Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
