    Col. Esser's Pinning [Image 2 of 3]

    Col. Esser's Pinning

    SD, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Stewart 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Col. Quenten M. Esser, 114th Operations Group commander,stands next to his wife, Jennifer, and children, Bryson, Ellie, Paige, and Tate, during his promotion ceremony Jan. 8, 2017 at Joe Foss Field, S.D. Esser assumed command of the 114th Operations Group from Col. Gregory Lair on May 1, 2016.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 08:45
    Photo ID: 3095342
    VIRIN: 170108-Z-TF102-135
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 9.63 MB
    Location: SD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Esser's Pinning [Image 1 of 3], by MSgt Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

