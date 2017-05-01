(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army mom returning from deployment surprises daughters at school [Image 1 of 2]

    Army mom returning from deployment surprises daughters at school

    MIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Lesley Atkinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee

    Lindsay and Caroline daughters of Col. Beth Prekker and Rick Prekker sit and talk about how their parents strategically planned their surprise by their mom at Cosby High School Jan. 8 after her one year deployment in Iraq. (Photo by Lesley Atkinson, U.S. Army Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 08:34
    Photo ID: 3095333
    VIRIN: 170105-A-PE074-600
    Resolution: 3576x2386
    Size: 11.54 MB
    Location: MIDLOTHIAN, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army mom returning from deployment surprises daughters at school [Image 1 of 2], by Lesley Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Army mom returning from deployment surprises daughters at school
    Army mom returning from deployment surprises daughters at school

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army mom returning from deployment surprises daughters at local school

    TAGS

    homecoming
    redeployment
    prekker

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT