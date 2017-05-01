Lindsay and Caroline daughters of Col. Beth Prekker and Rick Prekker sit and talk about how their parents strategically planned their surprise by their mom at Cosby High School Jan. 8 after her one year deployment in Iraq. (Photo by Lesley Atkinson, U.S. Army Garrison Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 Location: MIDLOTHIAN, VA, US This work, Army mom returning from deployment surprises daughters at school, by Lesley Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.