Col. Beth Prekker surprises her daughters, Lindsay and Caroline with an unexpected reunion at Cosby High School, Midlothian, Jan. 5 after being deployed in Iraq for one year. (Photo by Lesley Atkinson, U.S. Army Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 08:34 Photo ID: 3095328 VIRIN: 170105-A-PE074-947 Resolution: 2985x1992 Size: 5.83 MB Location: MIDLOTHIAN, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army mom returning from deployment surprises daughters at school [Image 1 of 2], by Lesley Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.