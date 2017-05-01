(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army mom returning from deployment surprises daughters at school

    Army mom returning from deployment surprises daughters at school

    MIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Lesley Atkinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee

    Col. Beth Prekker surprises her daughters, Lindsay and Caroline with an unexpected reunion at Cosby High School, Midlothian, Jan. 5 after being deployed in Iraq for one year. (Photo by Lesley Atkinson, U.S. Army Garrison Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army mom returning from deployment surprises daughters at school, by Lesley Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army mom returning from deployment surprises daughters at school
    Army mom returning from deployment surprises daughters at school

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army mom returning from deployment surprises daughters at local school

    TAGS

    homecoming
    redeployment
    family
    prekker

