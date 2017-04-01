U.S. Army Reserve Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, speaks about the future on the USAR during his tenure at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 4, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 08:47
|Photo ID:
|3095325
|VIRIN:
|170104-A-BG398-040
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|15.87 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Luckey and USAR future [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
